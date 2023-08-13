Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the July 15th total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 94,304.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,159,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,905,000 after buying an additional 2,156,742 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 677,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,377,000 after buying an additional 7,402 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 482,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,083,000 after buying an additional 7,853 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,244.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 301,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,286,000 after buying an additional 279,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestone Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 107,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,320,000 after buying an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

VTWV stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.72. 10,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,390. The stock has a market capitalization of $843.18 million, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $111.75 and a 52 week high of $140.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.40.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.5152 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

