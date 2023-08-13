Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Sittner & Nelson LLC

Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 205.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parker Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Burney Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $221.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,220,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,954,777. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $228.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.41. The firm has a market cap of $312.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

