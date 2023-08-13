Venus Concept (VERO) to Release Earnings on Monday

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 14th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.53 million for the quarter. Venus Concept had a negative net margin of 47.79% and a negative return on equity of 426.69%. On average, analysts expect Venus Concept to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Venus Concept alerts:

Venus Concept Price Performance

Shares of VERO opened at $2.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.08 and a 200 day moving average of $2.90. Venus Concept has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $11.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Venus Concept

About Venus Concept

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Venus Concept by 1,762.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 186,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 176,208 shares during the period. SVB Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Venus Concept during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Venus Concept by 73.4% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 177,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Venus Concept by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,121,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 25,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Venus Concept during the first quarter valued at about $31,000.

(Get Free Report)

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies, and related services in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; and Venus Viva and Venus Viva MD, an advanced, portable, and fractional RF system for dermatological procedures requiring ablation and resurfacing of the skin.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Venus Concept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venus Concept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.