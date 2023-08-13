Venus Concept (VERO) to Release Earnings on Monday

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 14th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.53 million for the quarter. Venus Concept had a negative net margin of 47.79% and a negative return on equity of 426.69%. On average, analysts expect Venus Concept to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of VERO opened at $2.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.08 and a 200 day moving average of $2.90. Venus Concept has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $11.70.
Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies, and related services in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; and Venus Viva and Venus Viva MD, an advanced, portable, and fractional RF system for dermatological procedures requiring ablation and resurfacing of the skin.
