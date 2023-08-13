Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Stock Holdings Boosted by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 965,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 1.33% of Veracyte worth $21,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VCYT. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Veracyte by 45.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,945,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,244 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Veracyte by 1,717.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 807,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,397,000 after acquiring an additional 762,651 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Veracyte by 121.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,049,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,892,000 after acquiring an additional 575,949 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Veracyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,709,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Veracyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,990,000.

VCYT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Veracyte from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Veracyte from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.60.

In other Veracyte news, Director John L. Bishop sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $305,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John L. Bishop sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $305,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Muna Bhanji sold 5,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total transaction of $155,810.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,910.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,432 shares of company stock worth $500,686 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VCYT opened at $25.15 on Friday. Veracyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.92 and a 12-month high of $32.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.48 and its 200-day moving average is $24.71.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $90.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.05 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 2.71% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

