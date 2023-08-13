Vertcoin Trading Down 51.2% Over Last Week (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0450 or 0.00000153 BTC on exchanges. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $3.03 million and approximately $183,302.45 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 51.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,393.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.07 or 0.00282617 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.29 or 0.00780088 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00013744 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $159.06 or 0.00541156 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00060047 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.91 or 0.00122187 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 67,401,797 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

