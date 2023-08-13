Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 45.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,566 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,127 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,382,719 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,551,946,000 after acquiring an additional 111,052 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,115,540 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,477,266,000 after purchasing an additional 359,719 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,578,444 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $744,603,000 after buying an additional 640,899 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $707,950,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,246,752 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $648,817,000 after buying an additional 107,867 shares during the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.92.

In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.75, for a total transaction of $4,013,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,270,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.75, for a total transaction of $4,013,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,270,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 289 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $95,317.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,255,309.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,357 shares of company stock worth $10,022,568. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $2.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $349.86. The stock had a trading volume of 726,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,649. The business has a fifty day moving average of $347.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $327.36. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.57 and a fifty-two week high of $367.00. The firm has a market cap of $90.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.96.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

