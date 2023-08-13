Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 2,304 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prologis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.48.

Shares of PLD opened at $123.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $98.03 and a one year high of $138.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.38 and a 200 day moving average of $123.64.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 42.52%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total transaction of $1,327,949.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

