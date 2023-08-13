Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $2.76 Million Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth $40,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $430.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $331.00 to $391.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $326.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $360.57.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $410.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $368.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.33. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $240.00 and a 52-week high of $429.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $44.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.12.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 34.58% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

Old Dominion Freight Line announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.