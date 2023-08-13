Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Invests $2.71 Million in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 115,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned about 0.19% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $401,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 288,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 327,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after buying an additional 106,883 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 245,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after buying an additional 30,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:DFEM opened at $24.09 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $25.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

