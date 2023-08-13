Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Raises Stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned about 0.08% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $3,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $444,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,311,597.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Lightfoot Sara Lawrence sold 2,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $187,694.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,778.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $920,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,311,597.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Price Performance
Shares of NYSE BFAM opened at $94.90 on Friday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.19 and a twelve month high of $98.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.47.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.
