Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Raises Stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned about 0.08% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $3,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $444,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,311,597.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Lightfoot Sara Lawrence sold 2,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $187,694.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,778.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $920,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,311,597.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BFAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $99.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BFAM

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BFAM opened at $94.90 on Friday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.19 and a twelve month high of $98.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.47.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.