Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Raises Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of C. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Citigroup by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

C has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.51 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.73.

NYSE:C opened at $44.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.55. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $54.56.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

