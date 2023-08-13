Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its position in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,266 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $3,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Acushnet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Acushnet by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Acushnet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Acushnet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOLF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Acushnet from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Acushnet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Acushnet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Acushnet from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Acushnet from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acushnet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Acushnet Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of GOLF stock opened at $54.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.53. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $42.06 and a 1 year high of $61.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.87.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.16. Acushnet had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $689.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Acushnet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.61%.

Insider Transactions at Acushnet

In other news, CFO Sean S. Sullivan sold 13,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $764,312.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,474,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Sean S. Sullivan sold 13,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $764,312.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,474,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $411,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,910 shares in the company, valued at $5,294,719.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of performance-driven golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment is involved in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

