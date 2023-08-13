VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the July 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF stock. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of UBND stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.16. 305,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,508. VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $22.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.58.

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a $0.0828 dividend. This is a boost from VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%.

The VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (UBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds intermediate-term bonds of any type and rating that exhibit positive ESG characteristics. UBND was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.

