Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSDA. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 114.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 16.8% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 291.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000.

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,154. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.23. The firm has a market cap of $256.10 million, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.86. Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 52 week low of $39.28 and a 52 week high of $47.77.

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Cuts Dividend

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a $0.0286 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th.

The VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Victory Dividend Accelerator index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large- and mid-cap stocks with a high likelihood of future dividend growth. VSDA was launched on Apr 18, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

