Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Sells 62,783 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 251,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,783 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 7.3% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC owned about 0.10% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $16,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 65.5% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 381.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 57.7% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $74.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,038,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,194. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $53.18 and a 12-month high of $78.50. The company has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.82 and a 200-day moving average of $67.82.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

