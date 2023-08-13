Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Price Target Cut to $11.00

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Wedbush from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 274.15% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Vor Biopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.19.

Get Vor Biopharma alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Vor Biopharma

Vor Biopharma Stock Performance

VOR opened at $2.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.52. Vor Biopharma has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $7.57.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vor Biopharma will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Vor Biopharma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 132.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Vor Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vor Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vor Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. The company is developing lead product, tremtelectogene empogeditemcel (trem-cel), formerly VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vor Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vor Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.