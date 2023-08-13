VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Shares Bought by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) by 15.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 210,401 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 28,009 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in VSE were worth $9,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSEC. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of VSE by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in VSE by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,497,000 after purchasing an additional 16,003 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in VSE by 4.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in VSE during the first quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in VSE by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 111,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after buying an additional 27,146 shares during the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSE stock opened at $53.69 on Friday. VSE Co. has a 52-week low of $33.22 and a 52-week high of $59.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.00%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VSEC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on VSE from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of VSE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of VSE from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of VSE from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of VSE in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.40.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

