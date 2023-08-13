Vulcan Forged PYR Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.47 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Over the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $88.31 million and approximately $2.47 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for about $3.25 or 0.00011077 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004834 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00020045 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00017640 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00013966 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000061 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,344.18 or 1.00053383 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

PYR is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.21098658 USD and is up 2.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $3,415,897.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

