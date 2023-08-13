Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) Short Interest Up 71.8% in July

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a growth of 71.8% from the July 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WAFU. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Wah Fu Education Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Wah Fu Education Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Wah Fu Education Group during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wah Fu Education Group Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of WAFU traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,284. Wah Fu Education Group has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $4.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.20.

Wah Fu Education Group Company Profile

Wah Fu Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online exam preparation services and related technology solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Online Education Services; and Technological Development and Operation Services. The Online Education Services segment offers online education platforms to institutions, such as universities and training institutions, and online course development service companies.

