Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Beta Wealth Group Inc.

Beta Wealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,100 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 112,181.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,834,564 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $2,598,736,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in Walmart by 7,546.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,166,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $467,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125,576 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Walmart by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,199 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Walmart by 34.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $783,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,328 shares during the period. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 455,060 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.98, for a total value of $68,249,898.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 245,256,456 shares in the company, valued at $36,783,563,270.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 455,060 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.98, for a total value of $68,249,898.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 245,256,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,783,563,270.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $25,608,520.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 244,364,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,684,001,141.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,219,373 shares of company stock worth $1,422,922,576. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.39.

Get Our Latest Report on WMT

Walmart Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.94 on Friday, hitting $161.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,731,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,408,969. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.42 and its 200-day moving average is $149.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.07 and a 52-week high of $162.10.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.