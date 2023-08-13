Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators decreased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,284 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 0.7% of Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Walmart were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 126,558 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 7.3% during the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 6.2% in the first quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $503,000. 31.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.39.

Walmart Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $161.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,731,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,408,969. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.59. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.07 and a 52 week high of $162.10. The company has a market capitalization of $434.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total transaction of $1,549,202.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,480,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,325,851.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $25,608,520.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 244,364,516 shares in the company, valued at $36,684,001,141.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total value of $1,549,202.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,480,924 shares in the company, valued at $236,325,851.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,219,373 shares of company stock worth $1,422,922,576 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.