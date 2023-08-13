Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Price Target Raised to $13.00

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WRBY. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Warby Parker in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Warby Parker from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Warby Parker in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE:WRBY opened at $13.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.42. Warby Parker has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $18.99.

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 2,522 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $30,011.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,335,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,990,510.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 2,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $30,011.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,335,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,990,510.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 7,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $89,451.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,847.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 364,352 shares of company stock worth $4,379,630. Corporate insiders own 26.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Warby Parker by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 14,808,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405,581 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,249,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 2,743.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,214,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,928 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 231.4% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,522,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Warby Parker by 318.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,124,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,003,000 after purchasing an additional 855,714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

