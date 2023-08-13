Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Receives $327.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $322.00.

WAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Waters from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $275.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

In other Waters news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total value of $1,165,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,382 shares in the company, valued at $4,192,065.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Waters by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,689,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,076,263,000 after buying an additional 30,274 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Waters by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,471,889 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $925,397,000 after buying an additional 27,488 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Waters by 79.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $467,011,000 after buying an additional 666,851 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Waters by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,257,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $334,199,000 after buying an additional 27,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith Investment Services LTD. raised its position in shares of Waters by 8.9% in the first quarter. Fundsmith Investment Services LTD. now owns 909,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $281,580,000 after buying an additional 74,169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Waters Trading Up 0.8 %

WAT stock opened at $291.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. Waters has a 52-week low of $248.18 and a 52-week high of $353.70. The firm has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.86.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.21. Waters had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 124.03%. The firm had revenue of $740.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.51 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waters will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

