Wayfair (NYSE:W) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $100.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on W. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Wayfair from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Wayfair from $88.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Wayfair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.33.

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $75.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.35. Wayfair has a 12 month low of $28.11 and a 12 month high of $90.71.

In other news, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 17,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total value of $1,136,206.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,064,038.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 24,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $974,779.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 219,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,680,927.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 17,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total value of $1,136,206.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,786 shares in the company, valued at $3,064,038.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,489 shares of company stock worth $7,540,837 over the last ninety days. 26.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 132.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Wayfair by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Wayfair by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

