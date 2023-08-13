Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC Sells 550 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.6% of Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Totem Point Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,857,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F grew its holdings in Alphabet by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 157,952 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total value of $2,012,308.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,800,973 shares in the company, valued at $137,604,396.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 157,952 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total value of $2,012,308.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,800,973 shares in the company, valued at $137,604,396.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 611,176 shares of company stock valued at $22,830,011. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GOOG opened at $130.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $134.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

