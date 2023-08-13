Wealthspire Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,853 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 5.4% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.8% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 26,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 13.3% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $0.74 on Friday, reaching $152.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,454,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,567,379. The company has a market capitalization of $268.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.57. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.81%.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. William Blair started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.07.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

