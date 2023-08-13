Wedbush Boosts IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Price Target to $40.00

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wedbush from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 59.30% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.78) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.82) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on IDYA. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. SVB Securities started coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEAYA Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.42.

NASDAQ:IDYA opened at $25.11 on Friday. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $26.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.54.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 21.15% and a negative net margin of 164.25%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 55.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason Throne sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $125,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Paul A. Stone sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $62,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,540.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Throne sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $125,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,917 shares of company stock valued at $427,666 in the last 90 days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 9,153.3% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 138,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 137,300 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,134,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 14,215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

