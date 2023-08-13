Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 17,077 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 192.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,077 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 307.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 26,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 20,022 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000.

Shares of FV stock opened at $46.75 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $39.85 and a 52-week high of $49.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.92 and its 200-day moving average is $45.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.0451 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

