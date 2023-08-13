Wedbush Securities Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 35.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,534.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOOV opened at $157.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.02. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $123.18 and a one year high of $161.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

