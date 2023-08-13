Widmann Financial Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,152 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 65,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 11,884 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter worth $588,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,423,287,000 after purchasing an additional 671,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,388,000 after purchasing an additional 140,098 shares in the last quarter. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,226,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,226,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $572,317.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,196.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,755 shares of company stock valued at $5,539,783 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corning Price Performance

GLW stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,621,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,992,755. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.70. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $37.73. The stock has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Corning had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is 153.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on GLW. Citigroup upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays cut their price target on Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also

