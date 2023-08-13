Wintrust Investments LLC Buys 2,002 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Motco increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 31,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Alterity Financial Group LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. 67.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.35.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE PFE opened at $36.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.10 and its 200 day moving average is $39.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.65 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The stock has a market cap of $203.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.62%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

