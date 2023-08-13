Wintrust Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 10,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 207.3% in the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 11,559 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at $593,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,904 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $389.17.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 1.1 %

DPZ stock opened at $394.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $355.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $334.54. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $285.84 and a 1-year high of $417.23. The firm has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.02. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.58%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

