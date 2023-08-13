Wintrust Investments LLC Purchases 2,020 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 118.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Albemarle in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Albemarle by 342.9% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Albemarle by 188.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Albemarle during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of ALB stock opened at $187.49 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $171.82 and a 12 month high of $334.55. The stock has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $219.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.57.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $3.06. Albemarle had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 45.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 25.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ALB shares. HSBC reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $360.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Albemarle from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Albemarle from $270.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.20.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

