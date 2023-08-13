Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 299 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,319 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 77,046 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,371,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 799,904 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $166,188,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Visa by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 476,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $98,953,000 after purchasing an additional 97,600 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services raised its holdings in Visa by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 2,388 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP raised its holdings in Visa by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 24,871 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have weighed in on V. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $248.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.32.
Visa Price Performance
NYSE V opened at $240.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.23. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $245.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $446.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.97.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.84%.
Insider Transactions at Visa
In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,706,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,600 shares of company stock valued at $13,828,767 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
