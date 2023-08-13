Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Decreases Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 55.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,710 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $405,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $283.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $287.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $274.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:CAT opened at $285.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $145.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.15. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $293.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 55.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 32.36%.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $5,238,121.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,684,931.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,286 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.25, for a total value of $2,078,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total transaction of $5,238,121.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,684,931.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,995 shares of company stock worth $14,484,353 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also

