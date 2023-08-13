Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,277 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 20,186 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth $32,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $34.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.84 and a 200-day moving average of $30.89. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $37.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $146.12 billion, a PE ratio of -158.58 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -227.26%.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.55.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

