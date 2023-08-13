Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 9,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $935,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,943,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHV opened at $110.18 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.73 and a 12 month high of $110.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.4674 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $5.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

