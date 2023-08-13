Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 943 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 943 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in O. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 2,024.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 612,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 584,064 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 103.7% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 116.8% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income Stock Down 0.3 %

O stock opened at $58.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.61 and its 200 day moving average is $62.20. The stock has a market cap of $41.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.78. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $75.11.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a jul 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a $0.2555 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 229.10%.

Several research firms have commented on O. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.89.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

