Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,313 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 12.6% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,791 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,690,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Boeing by 7.6% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,844 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the first quarter worth $324,000. 60.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $235.72 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.99 and a fifty-two week high of $243.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $219.14 and a 200-day moving average of $211.01.

Insider Activity at Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,779. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. SpectralCast reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.07.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

