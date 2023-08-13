Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Sells 1,449 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 190,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 123.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 12,045 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 37.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 10,238 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,169,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,993,000 after purchasing an additional 697,937 shares during the period.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ BND opened at $71.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.34 and its 200-day moving average is $73.13. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $69.09 and a 12-month high of $76.54.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
