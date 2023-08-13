Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Sells 181 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,105 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 112,785.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $885,451,000 after acquiring an additional 10,822,934 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P increased its stake in Oracle by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,160,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,566,178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570,472 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,929,363 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $565,961,000 after buying an additional 3,277,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,592,864 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $457,162,000 after buying an additional 3,045,205 shares in the last quarter. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Oracle from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on Oracle from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $211,662,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at $138,576,328,095.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Up 0.1 %

ORCL opened at $113.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $306.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.93. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.29%.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.