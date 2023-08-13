Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Trims Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA stock opened at $72.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $74.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

