World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WWE. Citigroup upped their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.56.

NYSE:WWE opened at $111.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.49 and its 200 day moving average is $98.22. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 12 month low of $65.04 and a 12 month high of $114.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 54.76 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WWE. FMR LLC raised its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 54.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,125,000 after purchasing an additional 404,179 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $43,828,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,314,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,585,000 after acquiring an additional 403,367 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $26,656,000. Finally, Avala Global LP increased its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 223.5% in the first quarter. Avala Global LP now owns 561,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,229,000 after acquiring an additional 387,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

