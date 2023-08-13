Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) Short Interest Update

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 104,500 shares, a drop of 31.8% from the July 15th total of 153,300 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 203,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Xcel Brands Trading Up 5.1 %

NASDAQ:XELB traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $2.05. 90,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,538. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Xcel Brands has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $2.10.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The textile maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 21.27% and a negative net margin of 89.41%. The business had revenue of $6.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Brands will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Brands in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xcel Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XELB. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Xcel Brands by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 443,672 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 17,320 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Xcel Brands by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 95,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Xcel Brands by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,692,140 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,961,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 17.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Xcel Brands

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

