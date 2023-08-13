XDC Network (XDC) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $914.54 Million

XDC Network (XDC) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Over the last week, XDC Network has traded down 14% against the US dollar. XDC Network has a total market capitalization of $914.54 million and approximately $12.50 million worth of XDC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XDC Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0660 or 0.00000225 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 48.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About XDC Network

XDC Network launched on February 5th, 2018. XDC Network’s total supply is 37,705,012,699 coins and its circulating supply is 13,855,948,234 coins. The Reddit community for XDC Network is https://reddit.com/r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XDC Network’s official Twitter account is @xinfin_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. XDC Network’s official website is www.xdc.org. The official message board for XDC Network is medium.com/xinfin.

XDC Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XinFin Network (XDC) is an enterprise-ready hybrid blockchain technology company focused on international trade and finance. It utilizes the XDC protocol, providing smart contract support, high transaction throughput, and fast transaction times. The network aims to bridge the gap in global infrastructure financing by leveraging blockchain technology to connect investors and developers securely. The XDC token serves as the utility token within the XinFin ecosystem, facilitating settlement and powering various DApps. Use cases include TradeFinex.org for structured financial requirements and applications such as MyContract, Kramaa, Land Registry, iFactor, Blockdegree, and TurantPay. The platform was created by three co-founders with expertise in the blockchain ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XDC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XDC Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XDC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

