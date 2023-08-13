XP Power Limited (OTCMKTS:XPPLF) Short Interest Update

XP Power Limited (OTCMKTS:XPPLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 61.5% from the July 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

XP Power Stock Performance

XPPLF stock opened at $27.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.44. XP Power has a 52 week low of $16.46 and a 52 week high of $29.50.

XP Power Company Profile

XP Power Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the manufacture and provision of power supply solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Asia. The company was founded by James Edwards Peters in November 1988 and is headquartered in Singapore.

