XP Power Limited (OTCMKTS:XPPLF) Short Interest Update

XP Power Limited (OTCMKTS:XPPLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 61.5% from the July 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.
XP Power Stock Performance
XPPLF stock opened at $27.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.44. XP Power has a 52 week low of $16.46 and a 52 week high of $29.50.
XP Power Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than XP Power
- What is a SEC Filing?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- How to Start Investing in Penny Stocks
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for XP Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.