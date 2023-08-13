Xperi’s (XPER) Buy Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Xperi in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.25.

XPER stock opened at $11.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.70 and a 200-day moving average of $11.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.43 million and a P/E ratio of -0.63. Xperi has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPER. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Xperi in the fourth quarter worth about $12,757,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Xperi in the 4th quarter worth $12,429,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Xperi by 577.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,100,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,884,000 after acquiring an additional 938,373 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Xperi by 286.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,044,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,740,000 after acquiring an additional 774,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xperi in the first quarter worth about $8,099,000. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

