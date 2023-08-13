XYO (XYO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $387,653.43

XYO (XYO) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. During the last seven days, XYO has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. One XYO token can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. XYO has a market capitalization of $48.12 million and approximately $387,653.43 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get XYO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004780 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00020031 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00017673 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00013987 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000062 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,298.56 or 1.00052255 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000080 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00349506 USD and is down -0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $287,271.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.