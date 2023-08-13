yearn.finance Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $16.40 Million (YFI)

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One yearn.finance token can currently be bought for approximately $6,265.29 or 0.21362463 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. yearn.finance has a total market capitalization of $206.97 million and $16.40 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, yearn.finance has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

yearn.finance Profile

yearn.finance was first traded on July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,035 tokens. yearn.finance’s official message board is medium.com/iearn. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @yearnfi. yearn.finance’s official website is yearn.finance.

yearn.finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn.finance (YFI) is a DeFi protocol created by Andre Cronje that automates yield farming by finding and investing in the highest-yielding opportunities in DeFi. It aims to maximize returns and reduce risks for users and allows YFI token holders to participate in governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yearn.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase yearn.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

