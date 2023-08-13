ZClassic 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $32.99 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. During the last week, ZClassic has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for $0.0505 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular exchanges. ZClassic has a total market cap of $468,682.70 and approximately $32.99 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00101839 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00050438 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00029407 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

